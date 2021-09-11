Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Northern Lights recreated in London skies

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 4.33pm
People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher
The display wowed art lovers in Greenwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The effect, seen on Friday evening at the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, is created by shining high powered laser beams through clouds of particles.

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

People view ‘Borealis’ a laser light art installation by Dan Acher
The installation has been displayed in locations all around the world (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“A unique aurora is created each time.”

The installation, which premiered in 2016, has appeared in locations all around the world, including Australia, Japan and Switzerland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]