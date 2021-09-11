Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu’s London home club tearfully celebrate US Open triumph

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 12.53am Updated: September 12 2021, 4.41am
Emma Raducanu’s supporters held back tears as they saw her win the US Open final at a viewing party hosted by her home club (David Parry/PA)
Emma Raducanu’s supporters cried tears of joy as they saw her win the US Open final at a viewing party hosted by her home club.

Raducanu played at Parklangley Club in Beckenham, south east London, from the age of six, and the viewing party was crammed with her friends and admirers.

The final minutes of the game were incredibly tense as her supporters at the club watched, but shouts of “Emma, Emma, Emma” and tears of joy erupted throughout the room as the 18-year-old fell to the ground in New York after sealing the win.

Suzanne Williams, Raducanu’s former strength and conditioning trainer, and Harry Bushnell, her former coach, were both extremely emotional minutes after she won.

Ms Williams said: “That was an incredible match and she had to work so hard and I am so impressed.”

Mr Bushnell added: “I said earlier on if she was going to win, she would win with straight sets, I mean it is just a joke of an achievement for her, I think it was important that she got it done in that second set.”

Fans at the Parklangley Club in Beckenham, celebrate Emma Raducanu winning the US Open Final
(David Parry/PA)

“Fair play to her opponent she was equally as unbelievable.”

There was an audible gasp from the crowd when Raducanu fell and scraped her knee, with her former coach Ms Williams saying she “winced” when it happened and called her a “hero” for continuing the game.

Mr Bushnell said: “That reminded me of when she fell over on Claker Way when I was teaching her how to slide once and her dad just told her to get up and get on with it.”

He coached Raducanu from the age of six to 10 and said: “I think it’s a testament to her because she’s such a pleasant person, on and off the court, and I think that’s why so many people are getting behind her and certainly here at the club.

“Parklangley club will always be behind her every step of the way.”

Raducanu played against Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian who also was not expected to make it to the final.

The Briton won 6-4 6-3 without dropping a set in a game intensely felt by viewers in Beckenham.

After the game, the newly crowned US Open champion thanked her supporters watching from home, which was met with rapturous cheers and applause from the crowd at Parklangley Club.

