Sunday, September 12th 2021
News / UK & World

Sean Dyche backs centurion Dwight McNeil to improve further

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 8.16am
Sean Dyche says Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil can continue to improve (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Burnley are yet to see the best of Dwight McNeil as the midfielder prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance in the Clarets’ clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old has earned increasingly rave reviews for his performances, topped by a superb goal in the equivalent fixture last season that sealed the three points.

Dyche has seen McNeil evolve into one of the top-flight’s hottest properties since his debut in 2019 and believes he can still add more to his game.

Dyche said: “Dwight has been fantastic and I’ve been saying it for months and years – he started young and he progressed to earn the right to be a regular in the side.

“I still think there’s more there, but I think he’s a young player and to amass that amount of appearances so quickly is a great achievement.”

McNeil has been a virtual ever-present in the side since his first start against West Ham in December 2018, missing only two games in the three subsequent years.

And his displays have inevitably earned the attention of a number of rivals, with Everton themselves persistently linked with a potential £25million bid in the new year.

Dyche added: “Players become top players because they are consistent and because they still offer something even more even on their quiet days.

“I think he could just raise that consistency for the full 90 minutes. He can raise the consistency and deliver key moments, which he’s certainly got in him.

“He’s got the framework to work on, and it’s about working on the details of his game.”

Dyche’s men went into the international break on the back of picking up their first point of the season against Leeds and the Burnley boss is relishing another opportunity to head to one of his favourite venues.

“It’s a more traditional-style stadium and there’s a lot of history there, and it’s certainly a place that I enjoy going to,” added Dyche.

“I like the traditional type of stadiums. There is that tightness and that compact feel to the ground, but it’s something we are used to ourselves.”

