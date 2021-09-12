Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travellers returning to Wales to be able to use private Covid testing

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 8.28am
International travellers returning to Wales will be offered a wider choice of Covid test providers from September 21 (Steve Parsons/PA)
International travellers returning to Wales will be offered a wider choice of Covid test providers from September 21.

Welsh residents are currently only able to use NHS PCR tests, except for in special circumstances.

These tests are more expensive than others and must be completed on day two of travellers’ return from overseas travel as well as on day eight for the unvaccinated.

The tests cost £68 each, while private testing in other UK countries is significantly cheaper.

The Welsh government said in a statement it would make the change from September 21 as “new standards and spot checks are being introduced, which will help to address long-standing concerns and issues about the market for PCR tests” for those returning to the UK.

It comes after the Competitions and Market Authority (CMA) made a series of recommendations to the UK Government to further improve the travel testing market.

Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Given the new regulations and the impact on standards for private tests, we will make changes to the rules to enable people travelling to Wales to book tests with private sector providers, if they wish.

“NHS tests will also continue to be available to book.

“These changes will come into effect from September 21 to coincide with the new standards coming into force in England.

“I welcome the progress that has been made in addressing the significant concerns we have raised with UK Government, especially with the introduction of new regulatory standards on 21 September.

“I also expect further improvements following the publication of the CMA report and acceptance of the recommendations to further improve outcomes.

“It’s important to remember that coronavirus is still with us, and our advice continues to be that people should avoid all non-essential international travel.”

