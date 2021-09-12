Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schools reopen in Bangladesh after 543 days of closure

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 10.06am
Students arrive at the Narinda Government High School (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)
Bangladesh has reopened schools and other educational institutions after 543 days of closure as its virus situation eases and more people are vaccinated.

Schools were closed on March 17 2020, after the virus arrived in the nation of over 160 million people.

Authorities decided to reopen after almost 97% of the country’s teachers and staff have been vaccinated, the government says.

Wearing masks, students arrived on Sunday morning at schools that were decorated with balloons and ribbons.

Many schools in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere gifted candies and chocolates to children.

The country’s education minister Dipu Moni on Sunday warned against any lax enforcement of safety measures.

Initially, every class will attend once a week, authorities say.

Students attend a class at the Narinda Government High School (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)
Students attend a class at the Narinda Government High School (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Daily counts of deaths and positive cases have eased in recent weeks.

Over last week, on average 55 people have died while daily deaths were around 250 in late July.

Bangladesh has recorded 26,880 deaths and more than 1.5 million cases.

The government says most Bangladeshi adults will be vaccinated by the end of this year.

