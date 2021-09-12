Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Headteacher completes 15,000ft skydive to help fund school improvements

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 11.55am Updated: September 12 2021, 11.56am
Headteacher Bridget Harrison resorted to a 15,000ft skydive to raise funds for school improvements, as there was was not enough cash in the school budget. (North London Skydiving Centre/ PA)
A headteacher resorted to a skydive from 15,000ft to help raise funds for improvements to her school as there is not enough cash in the budget.

Bridget Harrison, 39, said she briefly passed out during Saturday’s jump and had been nervous beforehand, but was determined to raise funds to fix problems at Rackham C of E Primary School in Witchford, Cambridgeshire.

She has raised more than £2,300 so far, exceeding her initial target of £800, and described the experience as “awesome”.

She said that a lot needs to be done at her school, including fixing a window in the main hall, decorating classrooms and replacing unreliable screens.

Speaking before her skydive from the North London Skydiving Centre, near Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, she said: “I’m so nervous, I really am, but I think of the children and they’re so excited.

“I’ve had so many cards and pictures, and they’ve been working on parachutes this week doing lots of science and maths, and making their own.

“I want them to be proud and I want them to know that if you think outside the box and you’re brave, you can achieve things.”

School skydive
Rackham Church of England Primary School’s headteacher Bridget Harrison. (Rackham C of E Primary School/ PA)

She said of the funds raised: “We’re not going to be able to fix everything, but that’s money that we would not have had before and it’s going to make a big difference in terms of what we can do for the children.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rackhamheadteacherskydive.

