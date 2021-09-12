Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politicians launch bids to become France’s first woman president

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 1.37pm
Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo announces her candidacy (Michel Euler/AP)
Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first woman president in next year’s spring election.

National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo both officially launched their campaigns on Sunday in what were widely expected moves.

Ms Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favourite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.

Marine Le Pen
Marine Le Pen launched her bid in the southern city of Frejus (Daniel Cole/AP)

Meanwhile, Ms Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far-right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty”. She made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella acting head of the party as she prepares her campaign.

The pair join a growing list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron, 43, has not yet announced his candidacy but is expected to do so.

Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.

The poll is expected to come down to a duel between Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron, as it was last time in 2017.

