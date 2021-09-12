Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take each other out of Italian Grand Prix

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 3.12pm Updated: September 12 2021, 3.17pm
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton crashed out at Monza (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix – with the halo appearing to save Britain’s seven-time world champion from serious injury.

After Hamilton left the pit-lane on lap 26, Verstappen drew alongside his championship rival at the Variante del Rettifilo in Monza.

Hamilton moved to his left to defend his position at the right-hander, with the Mercedes driver narrowly ahead for the ensuing left-hander.

Verstappen ran out of room, and ran over the kerb which launched his Red Bull out of control and into Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The rear of the Dutchman’s airborne machine ran over the top of Hamilton’s helmet, with the protective halo device absorbing the impact. The front of Verstappen’s Red Bull was then beached in
the gravel, and resting on Hamilton’s car.

A furious Verstappen said: “That is what happens when you don’t leave any room.” The Dutchman jumped out of the cockpit and stormed away, without checking on Hamilton’s condition.

One lap later, Hamilton eventually emerged from his car, appearing to be unharmed in the second collision in five races between the championship protagonists.

Mercedes swiftly reassured fans with a Twitter post which read: “For everyone asking, Lewis is OK. He’s on his way back to the paddock now.”

The incident was referred to the stewards to investigate after the race.

