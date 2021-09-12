Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

TUC president highlights plight of women in public sector pay freeze

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 4.10pm
Gail Cartmail from Unite the Union (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gail Cartmail from Unite the Union (Peter Byrne/PA)

Freezing public sector pay and giving NHS workers less than they deserve is “picking the pockets” of the mainly female workforce who have done so much during the pandemic, according to a union leader.

TUC president Gail Cartmail said the way the Government was treating public sector workers “says so much about Tory values”.

She told the annual TUC Congress in London: “The fact that in 2021 women effectively work the first 64 days of the year for free makes my blood boil.

“So let’s take inspiration from the women’s suffrage movement – now is the time for ‘deeds not words’.

“During the pandemic many have seen the disproportionate impact of lockdown on carers, mostly women. A brief look at our history shows this is not a new challenge.”

Ms Cartmail, as assistant general secretary of the Unite union, said over the past year, the trade union movement has again proved to be a force for good.

“The TUC and all our affiliates worked to support our incredible vaccination programme – delivered not by the private sector, but our wonderful NHS.

“Vaccines developed by our brilliant scientists and academics, many of them Prospect and UCU members, and administered by our members in the NHS.

“Combined our unions represent the UK’s biggest, democratic mass movement – we are a movement of, and for, working people and it was union health and safety reps who knuckled down safeguarding workers at the height of the pandemic.

“They fought to ensure workers had the correct PPE; negotiated Covid-secure work practices and exposed negligent employers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]