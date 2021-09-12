Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Royal Navy veterans march for fallen comrades for first time during pandemic

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 4.12pm Updated: September 12 2021, 10.03pm
Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the parade (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Royal Navy veterans remembered lost comrades as they marched at the Cenotaph in London for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Naval Associations Parade, hosted by the Royal Naval Association, also honoured those who have died in the past 18 months from Covid-19 or other causes and who may not have had the ceremonial send-off they deserved.

The Naval Associations Parade
Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the Naval Associations Parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London (Yui Mok/PA)

The salute was taken by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Phil Hally and a short service was held at the Cenotaph by the Chaplain of the Fleet, The Venerable Andrew Hillier.

Vice Admiral Duncan Potts, the new national president of the Royal Naval Association and a Royal Navy veteran, said: “I took over as president of the Royal Naval Association only a week ago, so this is my first parade, and I am incredibly proud to be here today to stand alongside my shipmates.”

The Royal Navy was represented by two platoons of trainees from HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood, their commanding officers, and the Band of the Royal Marines HMS Collingwood.

Captain Bill Oliphant, the general secretary of the Royal Naval Association and a Royal Navy veteran, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years and today was a poignant but well needed opportunity for us to gather together in solidarity to remember the members of our community that we have lost, especially during the pandemic.

“Our community have deeply regretted not being able to give traditional Naval send-offs to our comrades who have crossed the bar, so today we march for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]