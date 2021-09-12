Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Anderlecht say Craig Bellamy is leaving coaching role for mental health reasons

By Press Association
September 12 2021, 8.36pm Updated: September 12 2021, 8.38pm
Craig Bellamy is to leave his coaching role at Anderlecht (John Walton/PA)
Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Craig Bellamy is to leave his role as assistant coach at Anderlecht for mental health reasons, the Belgian club have announced.

The 42-year-old is to step down on Monday after taking a “very difficult, but absolutely necessary decision concerning his health”, according to the club.

Bellamy, who has been working as one of manager Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff, has spoken openly about his issues with mental health in the past.

Soccer – FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group A – Wales v Macedonia – Cardiff City Stadium
Craig Bellamy is a former Wales international (David Davies/PA)

Former Wales international Bellamy, who also played for other clubs including Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham in a lengthy career, initially joined Anderlecht in as Under-21 coach in 2019.

Bellamy said his farewells to the dressing room after Anderlecht’s 7-2 victory over Mechelen in the Belgian First Division on Sunday.

Anderlecht director of sports Peter Verbeke told the club’s website: “The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless.

“It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period.”

