Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Treasury Committee repeats call for law on fraudulent online ads

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 12.19am
More than £200 million in investors’ cash was stuck when London Capital & Finance collapsed (Hollie Adams/PA)
More than £200 million in investors’ cash was stuck when London Capital & Finance collapsed (Hollie Adams/PA)

An influential group of MPs has said that the Government must address fraudulent advertising for investment products in the upcoming Online Safety Bill.

Mel Stride, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, said the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are engaging with most of the committee’s recommendations that came in the wake of a major investment scandal.

But it is yet to see what ministers will do to stop investment companies issuing fraudulent ads online, many of which have in the past appeared at the top of search results for people looking where to put their money.

Failed investment scheme London Capital and Finance trapped around £237 million worth of money belonging to 11,000 small investors when it collapsed in 2019.

The failure led to a public inquiry, and the taxpayer is set to spend around £120 million to reimburse the investors.

Many of the investors found the scheme through online adverts.

The Treasury Committee had recommended that fraudulent ads should be banned in the upcoming Online Safety Bill.

The ban on ads won backing from the FCA, according to a response released on Monday.

The FCA has already convinced Google to voluntarily check that advertisers are regulated by the watchdog before allowing the ads.

The Treasury said that “the Government is considering tougher regulation of online advertising, including regulations designed to tackle fraud online”.

However Mr Stride said: “The collapse of London Capital and Finance severely impacted many investors and highlighted considerable regulatory failings.

“It is therefore pleasing to see the Treasury and the FCA engaging positively with our recommendations.

“However, as our report highlights, it is not yet clear whether the Government will include fraudulent advertisements within the scope of the Online Safety Bill.

“To prevent fraud in the future, this is an issue which must be addressed.

“We will continue to follow the FCA’s implementation of our recommendations and their transformation programme closely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier