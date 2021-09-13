Olivia Rodrigo wins song of the year at MTV VMAs for viral smash Drivers Licence

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout year continued as she won her first-ever MTV Video Music Award.

Some of the industry’s biggest names gathered at the Barclays Centre in New York City for the annual awards show.

Rodrigo, 18, won the first prize of the night, taking home song of the year for her megahit Drivers Licence.

ANOTHER win for @Olivia_Rodrigo! "Driver's License" is your Song of the Year 🎶 #VMAS pic.twitter.com/DW8Qf4qGHe — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

The US star thanked her army of fans and said: “This has been the most magical year of my life and it’s all because of you.”

Rodrigo, a Disney Channel actress whose debut album Sour topped the charts in the UK and US earlier this year, added: “I want to dedicate this award to all the other girls who write songs on their bedroom floor.

“There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world and here’s to that.”

Ahead of the ceremony, it was announced Rodrigo had won the VMA for push performance artist of the year.

And before accepting her Moonman trophy for song of the year, Rodrigo performed on stage in Brooklyn, delivering an energetic rendition of Good 4 U, another of her chart-topping singles from Sour.

Madonna was the first star to take to the stage, congratulating MTV on its 40th birthday.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi were the first performers, treating the audience to their chart-topping smash Stay.

Bieber, who led the way in nominations with seven, also performed his solo hit Ghost.

Jennifer Lopez, who made headlines with a red carpet appearance in Venice last week alongside partner Ben Affleck, was an early presenter at the VMAs.