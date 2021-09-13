Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What the papers say – September 13

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 1.39am
What the papers say – September 13 (PA)
What the papers say – September 13 (PA)

Pictures of a beaming Emma Raducanu feature on many of Monday’s front pages after the teenager took home the US Open title, while stories on Covid passports and cancer tests also feature.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “dead set” against further Covid lockdowns, and will argue the UK has to live with the virus now all adults have been offered a vaccine.

The death of the vaccine passport idea leads Metro and The Independent, while Mr Johnson’s “new Covid plan” of booster vaccines is on the front of the i.

Sporting success in New York is on the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper saying Raducanu is set for a £150 million fortune.

News of a new blood test which can reportedly detect more than 50 types of cancer being trialled by the NHS features on the front of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

The Times carries a report suggesting Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has “infiltrated” a Cambridge University research centre.

The Guardian reports a “major poll” showing working parents believe the Government is failing them in relation to childcare policies.

The Financial Times writes ministers will look at devolving more powers to local areas, with Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick suggesting there was interest in creating mayoralties in North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

And the Daily Star reports parts of the UK will be hotter than the Algarve in what the paper calls the “blast of the summer shine”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier