Monday, September 13th 2021
News / UK & World

On This Day in 2007: McLaren hit with record fine over ‘spy’ scandal

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 6.04am
Lewis Hamilton avoided sanction in the Formula One spy scandal (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton’s world title dream remained intact despite McLaren being heavily punished by the World Motor Sport Council for their role in the Formula One spy scandal.

Despite the protestations of team principal Ron Dennis, McLaren were stripped of all their constructors’ points for the season and handed a FIA record fine of 100million US dollars (£49.2million).

McLaren were found guilty of fraudulent conduct at the initial hearing in July, namely being in possession of a confidential 780-page document belonging to Ferrari.

Formula One – Vodafone McLaren Mercedes MP4/22 Launch – Valencia
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso were free to continue their title battle (David Davies/PA)

And new evidence, based around emails between the McLaren drivers, led to the sanction, although Hamilton and his team-mate Fernando Alonso avoided any sanction.

Dennis acknowledged the existence of the emails but maintained that no advantage had been gained.

“The evidence was primarily email traffic between our drivers, and in one instance, Mike Coughlan,” confirmed Dennis. Coughlan was suspended as the team’s chief designer after being found with the documents.

Formula One – Spanish Grand Prix – Practice Day – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
McLaren chief Ron Dennis denied his team gained an advantage in the Formula One spy scandal (David Davies/PA)

“Much has been made in the press and at the hearing of emails and text messages to and from our drivers.

“The WMSC received statements from Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Pedro de la Rosa stating categorically no Ferrari information had been used by McLaren, and that no confidential data had been passed to the team.

“Of course, the team had no knowledge of this email traffic at any stage.

“We have never denied that the information from Ferrari was in the personal possession of one of our employees at his home.

“The issue is: was this information used by McLaren? This is not the case and has not been proven today.

“I do not accept that we deserve to be penalised or our reputation damaged in this way.”

