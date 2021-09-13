Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 9.58am
The alleged victim was known as the ‘flower man of Islington’ (PA)
A 21-year-old man has denied fatally stabbing a well-known flower seller.

James Peppiatt, 21, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Tony Eastlake, known to his customers in north London as the “flower man of Islington”, on May 29 this year.

The defendant is the son of the victim’s girlfriend, who died on April 1, the court previously heard.

Tony Eastlake death
Tony Eastlake was fatally stabbed close to his stall in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Peppiatt, of Elmore Street in Islington, denied one count of murdering Mr Eastlake when he appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison for the 15-minute hearing.

He will go on trial at the same court on July 18 next year, citing self-defence, the court heard.

Members of 55-year-old Mr Eastlake’s family were present in court as Peppiatt entered his plea.

