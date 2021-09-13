Olympic champion Tom Pidcock among stars in GB Road World Championships squad

Olympic mountain biking champion Tom Pidcock has been named in the Great Britain squad for the Road World Championships starting next week in Flanders.

Pidcock, who surged to victory in the men’s cross-country event in Izu in July, finished 67th on his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana this month.

The 22-year-old is joined in the 30-strong squad by former road world champions Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan, as well as fellow Tokyo Olympians Ethan Hayter and Anna Shackley.

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will swap his mountain bike for the Road World Championships in Flanders (PA Wire)

Cavendish, who won four stages of the Tour de France this year to take his total stage wins to a record-equalling 34, is competing in his first World Championships since 2016, when he finished second.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: “I’m really looking forward to the road world championships this year, as we have some serious medal contenders within the squad in every category.

“The Road World Championships are a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad, and for me, personally, it will be great to see the likes of Mark and Lizzie bring their form and experience into a team keen to do the jersey proud and bring back medals.

“It will be interesting to see how the elite men’s road race plays out, too – based on what we know about the course and with so many riders in top form, we’ve made the decision not to go with one team leader, giving us a number of options as the race plays out. The race really could belong to anyone.”