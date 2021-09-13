Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Just 1% of deaths involving Covid-19 in England were fully vaccinated

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 11.27am Updated: September 13 2021, 2.38pm
Pedestrians walk past the Covid memorial wall in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 accounted for only 1% of all deaths involving coronavirus that occurred in England in the first seven months of this year, new analysis shows.

Most were infected before they had received both jabs or had tested positive for Covid-19 within 14 days of their second dose.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Characteristics of ‘breakthrough deaths’ among fully-vaccinated people in England
(PA Graphics)

They show the risk of death involving Covid-19 is consistently lower for people who receive two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination.

Of the 51,281 deaths involving Covid-19 that took place in England between January 2 and July 2, 640 (1.2%) were people who had received both vaccine doses.

This total includes people who had been infected before they were vaccinated.

Some 458 deaths (0.8%) were people who died at least 21 days after their second dose.

Just 256 deaths (0.5%) were people who were both fully vaccinated and who had their first positive PCR test at least 14 days after their second dose.

Some deaths are expected in vaccinated individuals, as the number of people who have received both doses is high and no vaccine is 100% effective, the ONS said.

A detailed breakdown of data is available for 252 of the 256 people who died after having received both jabs and who first tested positive at least 14 days after the second dose – what the ONS describes as “breakthrough” deaths.

It shows that just over three-quarters of these deaths (76.6%) occurred in those who were clinically extremely vulnerable – a slightly higher proportion than for other Covid-19 deaths (74.5%) and non-Covid-19 deaths (69.7%)

Some 61.1% of breakthrough deaths occurred in males, which is higher than for other deaths involving Covid-19 (52.2%) and non-Covid-19 deaths (48.5%).

Professor Gino Martini, chief scientist for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, described the figures as “extremely reassuring”.

“The data shows that people are much better protected from the virus after two doses, and hopefully this will inspire others to get the vaccination to protect themselves and others,” he added.

Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, said the figures were a useful a reminder that there will “always be people, perhaps because they have weakened immune systems, perhaps for some other reason, that aren’t protected as well by the vaccines than the rest of us.

“That’s an important reason why levels of infection need to be kept low, so that other people don’t pass on the infection to those whom the vaccines don’t protect well – and that’s another reason why it’s important for as many people as possible to be vaccinated.”

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: “The NHS Covid vaccination programme has been incredibly successful thanks to the non-stop efforts of staff and volunteers across the country who have now delivered more than 77 million vaccinations, with over eight in 10 adults having had both doses, giving them maximum protection against coronavirus.

“This analysis is another reminder of how effective the vaccine is at preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, so, if you are yet to receive your life-saving vaccine, I urge you to come forward today and protect yourself, your friends and your loved ones.”

