News / UK & World Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd squad for Champions League opener at Young Boys By Press Association September 13 2021, 12.13pm Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a memorable return to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the squad for Manchester United's Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland. Having scored a brace on his second debut in Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad heading to Bern for Tuesday's Group F clash. Ronaldo's last Champions League match for United was the 2009 final loss to Barcelona in Rome. Edinson Cavani again misses out with a knock and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19. Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Phil Jones were also absent, with youngsters Anthony Elanga and Matej Kovar included.