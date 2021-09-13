Man killed by load falling from crane

A man has died after a heavy load fell from a crane.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a residential address in the Mangotsfield area of Bristol on Monday morning.

The force said a man in his 70s had been seriously injured by a heavy load which fell from a crane.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.26am today to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured by a heavy load which had fallen from a crane.

“Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

Emergency services at the scene in the Mangotsfield area (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Police inquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed: “HSE is aware of this incident and investigating.”

Avon Fire and Rescue Service received a call to Springleaze, Mangotsfield, to assist police and paramedics at 9.54am on Monday.

A spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Crews from Kingswood and Avonmouth supported emergency service colleagues by working to make the equipment safe following police investigations.

“Our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 9.20am to an incident in the area of Mangotsfield.

“We attended with multiple resources including an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.”