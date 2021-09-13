Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Prime Minister hails Emma Raducanu’s ‘resilience under pressure’

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 3.01pm Updated: September 13 2021, 3.06pm
Emma Raducanu won the US Open at the weekend (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA)
Boris Johnson has praised US Open champion Emma Raducanu for showing “resilience under pressure” during her final match.

It comes after the 18-year-old from Kent faced harsh criticism over her withdrawal from Wimbledon this summer, during which she retired early from her clash with Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth-round due to breathing difficulties.

Her withdrawal from the competition sparked disapproving comments, including by American former tennis professional John McEnroe, who claimed Ms Raducanu dropped out because she was unable to handle the occasion.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to say the teenager needed to “toughen up”.

In his latest tweet following the Sunday-night championship game, Morgan referred to Ms Raducanu as the “Wimbledon choker” and also suggested her victory in the US was a result of her taking his advice.

During a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicester, the Prime Minister told reporters: “I think it was stunning and I am sure, like everybody else, I watched the whole thing with my heart in my mouth.

“I couldn’t believe how hard they were walloping that ball.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson praised Emma Raducanu’s resilience (Rui Vieira/PA)

“An incredible sort of resilience under pressure, that was what came through to me.

“There were so many moments where you thought the match was going to go the wrong way and then she held it together – it’s just fantastic. So, many, many congratulations.”

Ms Raducanu is the first-ever qualifier to win the tournament, taking the trophy in New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium after defeating 19-year-old Leylah Fernandex without dropping a set.

Her rapid rise to sporting stardom has seen her go from number 338 in the world to number 23. She is now the new British number one.

