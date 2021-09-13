Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Awards line-up revealed as Broadway begins journey back to normality

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 3.21pm Updated: September 13 2021, 3.35pm
A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)
The long-delayed Tony Awards have landed two impressive master of ceremonies: Tony- and Grammy-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr will host a TV special, and the awards will be hosted by Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald.

Producers of the telecast announced on Monday that Odom will host the two-hour celebration of Broadway’s return on September 26, and McDonald will host the award ceremony.

The four-hour event will be broadcast live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.

Capping the evening will be the awarding of the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

Leslie Odom Jr (Ian West/PA)
Broadway theatres abruptly closed on March 12 2020, knocking out all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring.

The four-hour awards and special are an attempt to celebrate live theatre and serve as an advertisement that Broadway is inching back to normality.

“While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway, one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theatre,” McDonald said in a statement.

Audra McDonald (Matt Crossick/PA)
This season’s nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

During most years, there are 26 competitive categories.

This year there are 25 with several depleted ones.

Not everyone is happy with the way CBS is handling the awards this year.

The bulk of the Tonys, the acting, directing and technical ones, will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers with Odom’s special then airing on CBS.

