Tom Daley made freeman of Plymouth

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 5.21pm
Tom Daley of Great Britain with a bronze medal following the Men’s 10m Platform Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the fifteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021.
Olympic gold medal winner Tom Daley has been awarded the freedom of his home city.

The 27-year-old, who has won four Olympic medals, has been confirmed as an honorary freeman of the city of Plymouth at a special meeting of the council.

The diver has been recognised for his sporting achievements but also as an ambassador for Plymouth.

Daley has won four medals at the Olympics (Adam Davey/PA)
In a video message, Daley said: “I just wanted to say how honoured I am and delighted to accept the honorary freeman of the city of Plymouth.

“Obviously being from Plymouth and being a proud Plymouthonian, Plymouth is my home.

“I feel essentially speechless and thank you so much for everyone that made it possible and to be one of such a select few Plymouthonians is such an honour.

“I can’t wait to come back to Plymouth and see everyone be with everyone, but for now I just wanted send all my love.”

Daley has competed in four Olympics, most recently winning gold in the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform event with his partner Matty Lee and bronze in the individual 10-metre platform dive at the 2020 Olympics.

He is also a double world champion, a five-time European champion and four time Commonwealth champion.

Council leader Nick Kelly said: “Plymouth has been supporting and cheering Tom on since he burst on to the national stage at just nine years old and we are all hugely proud of everything he has achieved.

“Tom has achieved so much and I know he will continue inspiring a new generation of young athletes who want to follow in his footsteps.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him back to the city to receive this award.”

The award is the highest honour the city can bestow.

Since 1917 only 44 individuals and organisations have been awarded honorary freedom of the city of Plymouth.

