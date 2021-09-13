Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What a cheek! Moona Lisa becomes life-size in Bristol exhibition

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 5.48pm Updated: September 13 2021, 6.06pm
Vanguard exhibition director Mary McCarthy polishes the life-sized bronze artwork (PA)
Vanguard exhibition director Mary McCarthy polishes the life-sized bronze artwork (PA)

A bronze version of an iconic piece of street art has gone on public display.

The sculpture sees Nick Walker’s painting of the Moona Lisa reimagined as a life-size figure.

Walker created the original painting in response to a challenge from fellow artist Banksy who said nothing more could be done with the Mona Lisa.

The life-size bronze artwork is based on the painting by street artist Nick Walker (Ben Birchall/PA)
The life-size bronze artwork is based on the painting by street artist Nick Walker (Ben Birchall/PA)

To create the 3D piece, a rig comprising of 160 DSLR cameras was constructed which captured a 360 image of a live model dressed as the Moona Lisa.

From this image a digital model was created which was then used as the mould for the final bronze sculpture.

Weighing 260kg, it has been installed at M Shed in Bristol for its Vanguard: Bristol Street Art exhibition.

Emerging from the infamous early 1980s Bristol scene, Walker has become one of the biggest names in street art.

His story is captured in Vanguard’s extensive exhibition which delves into Bristol’s pioneering underground scene.

The Moona Lisa is on show until October 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]