Man dies after crane tips while moving heavy load

A man has died after a crane tipped while moving a heavy load.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a residential address on Springleaze in the Mangotsfield area of Bristol on Monday morning.

The man, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured by the heavy load, reported to be a hot tub.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.26am today to assist the ambulance service at a residential address in Mangotsfield after a man was seriously injured when a crane tipped while manoeuvring a heavy load.

“Tragically, the man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to them.

“Police inquiries are ongoing at the scene in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that it was aware of the incident and was investigating.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to assist police and paramedics at 9.54am on Monday.

A spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the man in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Crews from Kingswood and Avonmouth supported emergency service colleagues by working to make the equipment safe following police investigations.

“Our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

A spokeswoman for South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 9.20am to an incident in the area of Mangotsfield.

“We attended with multiple resources including an air ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.”