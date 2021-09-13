Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Sam Asghari’s proposal ‘way overdue’, Britney Spears jokes

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 8.40pm
Britney Spears joked Sam Asghari’s proposal was ‘way overdue’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
Britney Spears joked Sam Asghari’s proposal was ‘way overdue’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Britney Spears has joked that Sam Asghari’s proposal was “way overdue”.

Iranian-born fitness instructor and actor Asghari, 27, popped the question over the weekend after almost five years of dating.

Spears revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, showing off her sparkling diamond ring.

The pop superstar, 39, has returned to social media to say she is “so blessed it’s insane”.

Alongside a picture of a topless Asghari in a Superman pose, she wrote: “Words can’t even say how shocked I am … geez although the asshole was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful f****** man in that picture is MINE !!! I’m so blessed it’s insane !!!!”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016 and she has credited him with being a source of support during her conservatorship battle.

He confirmed they would be signing a pre-nuptial agreement, joking it was his car he wanted to protect rather than the pop singer’s fortune.

Asghari wrote on Instagram: “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day.”

He also thanked fans for their messages of congratulations.

Asghari said: “My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations!

“We both love every single one of you!”

News of the engagement came after a huge victory for Spears in her fight to end the complex legal arrangement that has controlled her life and career since 2008.

Her father Jamie, who oversees her estate, petitioned a court in Los Angeles to end the conservatorship, opening the door to its termination.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier