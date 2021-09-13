Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez: Everton scoring first would be easier for my health

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 11.08pm
Everton manager Rafael Benitez wishes his side would score earlier to save him stress on the sidelines after they came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits it would be better for his health if his side could score goals before they concede after a thrilling 3-1 comeback win at home to Burnley.

The hosts looked battered and beaten after Ben Mee’s headed opener just after half-time only for a crazy 379-second period to turn the match on its head as Michael Keane and new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray all scored.

In his first two home matches Benitez has twice achieved what predecessors Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti struggled to do in winning league games from losing positions – with the club managing just two victories in 59 previous Premier League encounters when conceding the first goal.

Asked what he had done with effectively the same players, the Spaniard – who made a tactical switch from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3 immediately after his side equalised – said: “Not too much. You can see from the first minute of the first game and in every single game the commitment is there.

Andros Townsend scored a stunning goal to put Everton in front
“They want to win and compete, they have the desire and want to do well. When you have a problem like you concede a goal they want to react, I think the fans want to react and fans give them more incentive they can do it.

“Every manager wants to win but when you win at home in front of your fans you have to enjoy it for sure.

“Hopefully the next one (game) we can score goals and it will be easier for my health.”

Everton achieved the result without last season’s leading goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose spell on the sidelines may extend beyond the initial two to three weeks Benitez first estimated.

“Could be longer. For me it will be more than two or three weeks,” he added.

“He broke his toe (before the international break) and then he was playing with an injection and pain.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche
“It was not easy for him and he was not training like the rest of the team and that is why he had the problem.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted the “madness of football” cost them dearly, leaving the Clarets still looking for their first win of the season.

“I was very pleased up to the (Everton) goal as we controlled a lot of the game away from home,” he said.

“We conceded an awkward first and then after that (it was) the madness of football. We have a mad six minutes and the game has got away from you.

“That is something we have to get a grip of as it has happened twice this season with the Brighton game (where they conceded two in five minutes).”

