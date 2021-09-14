Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Emma Raducanu rubs shoulders with A-list celebrities at the Met Gala

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 3.48am Updated: September 14 2021, 6.37am
US Open champion Emma Raducanu rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in fashion and celebrity after scoring an invite to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
US Open champion Emma Raducanu rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in fashion and the celebrity world after scoring an invite to the Met Gala.

The 18-year-old won her first major tournament on Saturday and 48 hours later found herself on a carpet with A-list stars at one of the year’s most exclusive events.

In a sign of her new-found superstardom, Raducanu joined the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish at the Met Gala, the annual soiree raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

She wore a black-and-white Chanel ensemble at the event in New York City, nine miles from Flushing Meadows, where she won the US Open.

Raducanu, who was sitting her A Levels little more than three months ago, also had pearl body jewellery to complement her outfit.

The Met Gala invitation was just the latest piece of recognition for the teenager’s stunning on-court success.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Emma Raducanu scored an invite to the exclusive Met Gala following her US Open heroics (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She said she would frame the letter of congratulations sent to her from the Queen following her US Open triumph, sealed with her victory in the final over another teen, Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

The personal message to Raducanu from the Queen, which was posted on the Royal Family website, read: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Emma Raducanu wore Chanel at the Met Gala, where she rubbed shoulders with A-list stars (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

“I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

