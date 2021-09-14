Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 6.50am
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens (David Becker/AP)
A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night.

In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.

The Ravens led 7-0 at quarter-time after Ty’Son Williams ran 35 yards for a touchdown, and by 14-0 midway through the second quarter after a 10-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown.

A touchdown from close-range to Josh Jacobs and a 34-yeard field goal to Daniel Carson made it 14-10 at half-time, but Baltimore restored their lead to 17-10 through the only score of the third quarter, a 40-yard field goal to Justin Tucker.

The floodgates then well and truly opened in the fourth, with Las Vegas finding the end zone in the form of Jacobs’s second before Baltimore regained the lead through an eight-yard run from Latavius Murray.

A receiving touchdown to Darren Waller again brought the sides level, before each team kicked a late field goal to force extra time.

Carr threw for 435 yards to lead all quarterbacks from week one, while Jackson ran for 86 yards on top of his 235-yard passing effort.

