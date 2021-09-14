Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Public urged to join hunt for waxcap fungi to protect carbon-storing grasslands

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 7.35am
Waxcaps in the Merthyr Ray Woods in Wales (Plantlife/PA)
Waxcaps in the Merthyr Ray Woods in Wales (Plantlife/PA)

People are being urged to look out for colourful waxcap fungi, as part of efforts to help experts protect carbon-storing wildlife-rich grasslands.

Nature charity Plantlife said it received hundreds of records for rare waxcap grasslands across the country last year, and is urging volunteers to send in sightings via its “WaxcApp” app again this autumn.

At this time of year, the pinks, oranges and reds of waxcap fungi which pop up in meadows, lawns and graveyards are a good indicator of long undisturbed grassland habitat.

These old, species-rich grasslands are not just important for the hundreds of wildflowers that grow in them, but are a key natural solution in the climate crisis alongside forests and peatlands, the charity said.

Undisturbed grasslands store a third of the world’s land-based carbon in their soils, and old, species-rich areas store significantly more than land with few species or monocultures. But the UK has lost 97% of its traditional meadow and grassland habitat, which now covers less than 1% of the country’s land area.

Sending in sightings of waxcaps can help experts identify forgotten patches of old grassland, which they can then target for protection, Plantlife said.

Grassland fungi
A crimson waxcap fungi in Welsh grasslands (David Harries/Plantlife/PA)

Plantlife’s Dave Lamacraft said: “It took 6,000 years to create the ancient, species-rich grassland for which the UK is globally famous, and we must do everything we can to protect, restore and cherish what remains.

“We can’t overlook this vital habitat as a key contender in the fight against climate change with its carbon-locking ability, but we need to know where the missing pieces are first.

“The fungi kingdom is lending us a helping hand this autumn by lighting up the forgotten pockets of our grasslands – quality remnants potentially unchanged and untouched for hundreds and hundreds of years and which need our protection.”

He urged people to join the waxcap hunt again this year.

Natural Resources Wales, a principal partner and funder of the scheme, said the results have been remarkable.

The government agency’s Sam Bosanquet said: “We thought we had a good record of Wales’ grassland fungus diversity after more than 25 years of wide-ranging surveys, but WaxcApp users have found nearly 40 previously unknown sites for the Pink Ballerina Waxcap, a lovely fungus which, like other waxcaps, is a fantastic indicator of old undisturbed grassland.

“This will help Government to protect these grasslands and to work with partner organisations like Plantlife to provide advice to land managers on how to look after them.”

To take part, people can visit Plantlife’s website – https://www.plantlife.org.uk/uk/discover-wild-plants-nature/habitats/grassland/waxcaps-fungi/waxcapp-survey – for more information and to download the WaxcApp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]