Tuesday, September 14th 2021
News / UK & World

Teenager charged over fatal attack on 86-year-old Army veteran

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 8.28am
Army veteran Frank Fishwick died in hospital after being assaulted outside his home in Preston (Lancashire Police/PA)
A teenager has been been charged with the manslaughter of an Army veteran who was assaulted outside his own home.

Frank Fishwick, 86, was found with a facial injury after police were called to The Paddock in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday afternoon.

The pensioner, who served with the Royal Engineers, was taken to hospital but died on Saturday morning.

Mr Fishwick had earlier gone outside to speak to a group of youths who were congregating in a stairway near his home and was then punched in the face, said Lancashire Police.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose.

Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive, Preston, has been charged with manslaughter and will appear before the city’s magistrates on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick’s family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.

“Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident. However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw the incident or have any information about who was involved and what happened, please let us know. Similarly, if you have any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing what happened, please tell us.”

Anybody with information should contact 101, quoting log 879 of September 10.

Relatives of Mr Fishwick, who worked at Leyland Motors, described him as “an adored father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by family and friends”.

