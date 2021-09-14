Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother in labour first to use greener gas and air

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.33am Updated: September 14 2021, 10.56am
Kaja Gersinska and her daughter Rosie Martha O’Sullivan at hospital in Newcastle where she used climate friendly pain relief (Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)
A new mother has become the first person in the UK to use climate-friendly pain relief while giving birth.

Entonox, better known as gas and air, is a mixture of nitrous oxide and oxygen and has been used to provide pain relief during labour for more than a century.

But nitrous oxide is a powerful greenhouse gas, almost 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and escapes into the atmosphere after being exhaled.

Kaja Gersinska and her daughter Rosie Martha O’Sullivan at the Birthing Centre in Newcastle (Handout/PA)

Now, Kaja Gersinka has used a new device, known as a Mobile Destruction Unit (MDU), which “cracks” exhaled nitrous oxide into harmless nitrogen and oxygen.

She used the MDU while giving birth to Rosie Martha O’Sullivan, weighing 6llb 6oz, at the Newcastle Birthing Centre on September 9.

Afterwards, Ms Gersinka said: “I didn’t expect this when I came here today – I just came to have my baby – but I started on the traditional machine and then swapped over.

“It was quieter and much more comfortable to hold – it’s nice to make a little bit of history.”

As well as being greener, the technology – which was developed by Medclair – benefits staff by reducing the amount of nitrous oxide they are exposed to while they work.

Chris Allen, Sustainable Anaesthesia Fellow at Newcastle Hospitals, said: “Rolling this technology out across our maternity unit can help us to continue to support women to use gas and air during labour, whilst making it as environmentally friendly as possible.”

Rosie, who was delivered by midwife Lindsay Craney, is Ms Gersinka and Craig O’Sullivan’s second child. They already have a two-year-old daughter, Cassie.

