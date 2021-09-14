In Pictures: Contest captures UK’s ‘ultimate sea views’

A bird’s eye view of a fishing trawler has won this year’s annual photography prize for the UK’s ultimate image of the sea.

More than 1,500 entries from amateur and professional photographers were received by The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

Entrants were challenged to submit pictures that captured the essence of the UK’s enduring connection with the sea, including merchant ships, fishermen, the coast, harbours and ports.

The overall prize went to Michael Marsh for an aerial shot of a fishing trawler taken in Whitstable, Kent.

The Fisherman’s Wake, an image of a trawler taken at Whitstable in Kent by Michael Marsh, is the overall winner in the 2021 Ultimate Sea View competition (Michael Marsh/PA)

Pinnace And Barges Rot In Their Graveyard In The Medway Mud by David Stearne won the Ships & Wrecks category (David Stearne/PA)

The charity’s chief executive Justin Osmond said they competition had been running for nine years and provided a platform to acknowledge the UK’s maritime communities.

“This year, whilst the difficulties associated with the pandemic seem to be receding, there are still many challenges facing the seafaring community and the competition gives us a great platform to acknowledge and celebrate our maritime community and ensure that those working within it have access to vital support,” he said.

Old Rope, taken at Newgale, Pembrokeshire, by Chris Mole is the Industry category winner (Chris Mole/PA)

LPG Tanker Bayamo Leaving The River Tees And Passing The EDF Teesside Wind Farm won Tom Collins a highly commended placing in the Industry category (Tom Collins/PA)

Fair Chance Of Stars, taken on Dungeness by Susan Pilcher is the Ships and Wrecks category highly commended image (Susan Pilcher/PA)

The charity has worked since 1839 to provide financial assistance to fishermen and mariners and their dependants who have suffered hardship, misfortune or poverty.

At the start of the pandemic, it launched a £1m Covid response fund to support working maritime professionals hit by the pandemic.

Hopeman Happiness taken at Moray, Scotland, by Jacky Pratt won the People and Recreation category (Jacky Pratt/PA)

Wave Rider, taken at Thurso by James Gunn was highly commended in the People and Recreation category (James Gunn/PA)