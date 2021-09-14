Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
News / UK & World

Children aged 12 to 15 to be offered Pfizer jab in Wales

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 12.26pm
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales is to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to all children aged between 12 and 15, the Welsh Government has announced.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, told a Welsh Government briefing she had accepted the advice of the UK’s chief medical officers to offer jabs to children.

She said the Welsh Government would now begin the preparations to invite those eligible to have a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“You will remember last week the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation considered the question of vaccinating all 12 to 15-year-olds and advised against a universal vaccination programme,” she told the Welsh Government briefing.

Vaccines being administered at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, south Wales (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Vaccines being administered at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, south Wales (Geoff Caddick/PA)

“However, it did recommend the chief medical officers should look at the wider health and wellbeing benefits of vaccination for this age group.

“After careful consideration, the chief medical officers have recommended offering children and teenagers in this age group the vaccination based on public health grounds, saying it will help to reduce the disruption to their education.

“Today I have accepted this advice and we will now begin preparations to invite 12 to 15-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated to have a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“And that rollout will start next week.”

