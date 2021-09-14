Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Bystanders harass Chinese woman in #MeToo case outside court

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 12.36pm
Zhou Xiaoxuan speaks outside court (AP)
Zhou Xiaoxuan speaks outside court (AP)

A woman who became the face of China’s #MeToo campaign has been shoved and antagonised as she headed to court in one of the few remaining cases related to the protest movement.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, went public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018.

Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests. Despite this, Ms Zhou has continued to speak out.

Several people tried to prevent her from talking to reporters as she headed to court, while a supporter had a sign ripped out of her hand.

A protester is accosted
A protester has a sign torn away (AP)

Outside court, Ms Zhou told reporters: “I’m very thankful for everyone, whether we win or lose, I’m very honoured to have experienced these last three years.”

As she spoke, unidentified men and women came up and tried to push her away.

One woman yelled “pandemic safety,” trying to prevent Ms Zhou from speaking, while a man questioned whether it was appropriate for her to speak alone.

A transgender woman who tried to hold up a sign saying “Standing Together” was quickly surrounded by police and had the sign ripped out of her hand.

Zhou Xiaoxuan
Ms Zhou is accosted by hostile bystanders outside a courthouse in Beijing (AP)

She said later that police then asked for her national identification number.

The proceedings mark the final hearing in a lawsuit brought by Ms Zhou against CCTV host Zhu Jun, after she accused him of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014.

She is asking for a public apology as well as 50,000 yuan (£5,500) in damages.

While the movement no longer holds protests and lawyers and others are helping victims take legal action, some people are still pushing to get justice for victims of sexual violence, even if they do not cite the #MeToo label.

A series of sexual assault and rape accusations in recent weeks has drawn national attention.

Zhou Xiaoxuan
Ms Zhou, a former intern at China’s state broadcaster CCTV, first made the allegations in 2018 (AP)

The most prominent was an accusation of sexual assault made by an Alibaba employee against two men. Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu was also arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape over accusations made online.

In August, accusations posted online by victims led to the detention of a maths teacher on charges of forcible molestation as well as the sacking of a popular TV host at Hunan Television.

Shanghai police, who initially declined to press charges in the latter case, have said they have reopened the investigation.

“These incidents are a part of #MeToo, without a doubt,” said Lu Pin, the founder of Feminist Voices, an online publication that was shut down by censors in 2018.

“Without #MeToo, it’s impossible to imagine these types of things coming out.”

Zhou Xiaoxuan's supporters
Supporters gather near the courthouse (AP)

After the #MeToo movement swept China, authorities responded with legal changes that activists and legal experts say have not yet led to real change on the ground.

They defined sexual harassment in the country’s civil code, a massive effort approved in 2020 that organised civil laws and promised certain rights to citizens.

Zhou’s case was delayed for two years before a Beijing court agreed to hear it last December. The second part of the hearing, originally scheduled for May, was cancelled on the day by the court.

A few dozen supporters came on Tuesday to back Ms Zhou, though many kept their distance because of the large number of police.

Many police were in plainclothes and took film footage.

Throughout, Zhou has pushed to make the court hearing a matter of public record and requested the court order Zhu Jun to appear, citing basic court procedures.

When she filed the suit in 2018, such complaints were treated as labour disputes or under other laws that did not relate directly to sexual harassment. Ms Zhou’s was termed a “personality rights dispute”.

The court rejected a request by her lawyers to have her case heard under a legal provision enacted after she filed the suit that explicitly cites sexual harassment.

“I believe that justice in these basic procedures is a necessary path to take to get a fair result, and all the efforts we made before the hearing are not just for victory, but for a fundamental fairness,” Ms Zhou wrote on her WeChat social media account on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier