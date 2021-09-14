Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Prof Chris Whitty says anti-vaxxers ‘should be ashamed’

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 5.24pm Updated: September 14 2021, 5.26pm
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty says militant anti-vaxxers “should be ashamed” (Hannah McKay/PA)
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty says militant anti-vaxxers “should be ashamed” (Hannah McKay/PA)

England’s chief medical officer has said anti-vaxxers who “peddle untruths” about the safety of the Covid-19 jab “should be ashamed” as the Government tries to boost national immunity before winter.

Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street press conference there are people with “strange beliefs” who make their own choices when it comes to vaccines.

He added “however strange that is a basic principle of medical ethics” that people be allowed to chose.

But he said those who try and prevent others from getting the potentially life-saving vaccine “should be ashamed” of themselves.

“There are also people who go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine, which could be life-saving or prevent them from having life-changing injuries to themselves,” Prof Whitty said.

“Many of those people, I regret to say, I think know that they are peddling untruths, but they still do it.

“In my view, they should be ashamed.”

An estimated five million Britons who are eligible for a vaccine who have yet to have one, and experts says the best way to avoid future lockdowns is to persuade as many as possible to get a jab.

Prof Whitty was also asked about comments by rapper Nicki Minaj, who revealed she is not jabbed against the virus.

She provoked outcry on social media on Monday after sharing a story about a man who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.

Prof Whitty said: “There are a number of myths that fly around … some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare.

“That happens to be one of them.

“That is untrue.”

He said repeating myths in public “just gives them credence which they don’t need”.

“They’re untrue, full stop,” he added.

Chris Whitty (Hannah McKay/PA)
Chris Whitty (Hannah McKay/PA)

Prof Whitty has himself been targeted by anti-vaxxers.

In July this year a 24-year-old man was handed an eight-week sentence suspended for two years for assaulting him in St James’s Park following an anti-lockdown protest.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Prof Whitty also sought to debunk the myth that large numbers of young people are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said: “The great majority of people aged 16 to 29 have already taken up their first vaccine and are taking up their second.”

Responding to a question about the practicality of nightclubs being asked to check vaccination status, he said it was “completely untrue” that only a small number of young people have had a jab.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]