Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge prime minister over president’s killing

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 6.24pm
Haiti’s designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry (Joseph Odelyn/AP)
Haiti’s designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Haiti’s chief prosecutor has asked a judge to charge prime minister Ariel Henry over the killing of the president and asked officials to bar him from leaving the country.

The order filed by Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude came on the same day that he requested Mr Henry should meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the assassination of president Jovenel Moise called him twice just hours after the killing.

“There are enough compromising elements … to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” Mr Claude wrote in the order.

Mr Claude said the calls were made at 4.03am and 4.20am on July 7, adding that evidence shows the suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the vicinity of Mr Moise’s home at that time.

Badio once worked for Haiti’s ministry of justice and at the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was sacked in May amid accusations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

In the two-page document, Mr Claude said the calls lasted a total of seven minutes and that Mr Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at that time.

He also noted that a government official tweeted last month that Mr Henry told him he never spoke with Badio.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier