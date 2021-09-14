Winnie-the-Pooh ‘bearbnb’ comes to East Sussex to mark 95th anniversary

Airbnb is allowing Disney enthusiasts to stay in a custom-made Winnie-the-Pooh inspired house for one weekend only.

The home, built in a tree, is in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex – the original inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in AA Milne’s tales.

The guesthouse has been curated by Disney-appointed illustrator Kim Raymond, who drew inspiration from the original book illustrations of EH Shepard when designing the treehouse.

“I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of EH Shepard and the more recent Disney stories,” Mr Raymond said.

“The ‘bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

(Henry Woide/PA)

Kitchen shelves stocked with model honeypots await guests, allowing them to embrace their natural surroundings and “live more like Pooh”, who is famous for going at his own pace.

During the stay, guests will also receive a guided tour through a reimagined Hundred Acre Wood and can enjoy locally-sourced honey-inspired meals.

(Henry Woide/PA)

The home will host two separate stays on September 24 and 25 for £95 per night and the available booking dates will go live from September 20.

Catherine Powell, Airbnb global head of hosting, said: “Winnie-the-Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over. This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary.

“What better way to commemorate (Milne’s) classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, “doing ‘nothing’ often leads to the very best something.”