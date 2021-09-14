Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Northern Ireland firms set for London showcase

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.06am
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A host of companies from Northern Ireland are set for a showcase in London as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the region.

Firms from Tayto to health care providers will take part in the Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase aimed to create opportunities for to network with international companies, governments and investors to create business opportunities, boost exports and investment into region.

The event at the QEII, which is being opened by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, has been described as the highlight of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme.

It follows a Number 10 reception hosted by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a City of London Corporation reception at London’s Guildhall on Tuesday night.

Some 28 Northern Irish organisations will be exhibiting in the business showcase exhibition, including Northern Ireland’s two universities, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

Mr Johnson said the Government will “continue to promote Northern Ireland interests”.

Tourism NI will attend the event (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tourism NI will attend the event (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This year we are celebrating the huge contribution Northern Ireland has made to our country over the past 100 years and looking ahead to the enormous potential of its employers and innovators,” he said.

“The UK Government will continue to promote Northern Ireland interests to help boost investment and jobs as we build back better from the pandemic.”

Mr Lewis added: “This showcase is an ideal forum to show the positive contribution of Northern Ireland firms to the UK economy, and reinforces the UK Government’s commitment to build back better by creating opportunities for businesses to flourish through trade.

“It is particularly fitting that this showcase, hosted by the Northern Ireland Office, is happening in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, as it symbolises all that is positive about today’s Northern Ireland and its ambitions for a bright and prosperous future.”

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland described the showcase as a “fantastic platform for our exhibiting businesses to promote their world-class products, services, skills and innovation to potential new buyers and investors”.

“We look forward to engaging with them and promoting Northern Ireland as a place for business growth and excellence,” he said.

Tourism NI will host an area of the exhibition hall to showcase the very best of NI locations, hotels and tourist attractions.

The showcase will also feature keynote speakers, such as Northern Ireland’s special envoy to the US Trevor Ringland, who will give a speech on Foreign Direct Investment and panel sessions on cyber security, innovation in Northern Ireland, creative industries, financial services, foreign direct investment and women in business in Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier