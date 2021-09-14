Northern Ireland firms set for London showcase

A host of companies from Northern Ireland are set for a showcase in London as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the region.

Firms from Tayto to health care providers will take part in the Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase aimed to create opportunities for to network with international companies, governments and investors to create business opportunities, boost exports and investment into region.

The event at the QEII, which is being opened by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, has been described as the highlight of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme.

It follows a Number 10 reception hosted by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a City of London Corporation reception at London’s Guildhall on Tuesday night.

Some 28 Northern Irish organisations will be exhibiting in the business showcase exhibition, including Northern Ireland’s two universities, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

Mr Johnson said the Government will “continue to promote Northern Ireland interests”.

Tourism NI will attend the event (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This year we are celebrating the huge contribution Northern Ireland has made to our country over the past 100 years and looking ahead to the enormous potential of its employers and innovators,” he said.

“The UK Government will continue to promote Northern Ireland interests to help boost investment and jobs as we build back better from the pandemic.”

Mr Lewis added: “This showcase is an ideal forum to show the positive contribution of Northern Ireland firms to the UK economy, and reinforces the UK Government’s commitment to build back better by creating opportunities for businesses to flourish through trade.

“It is particularly fitting that this showcase, hosted by the Northern Ireland Office, is happening in Northern Ireland’s Centenary year, as it symbolises all that is positive about today’s Northern Ireland and its ambitions for a bright and prosperous future.”

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland described the showcase as a “fantastic platform for our exhibiting businesses to promote their world-class products, services, skills and innovation to potential new buyers and investors”.

“We look forward to engaging with them and promoting Northern Ireland as a place for business growth and excellence,” he said.

Tourism NI will host an area of the exhibition hall to showcase the very best of NI locations, hotels and tourist attractions.

The showcase will also feature keynote speakers, such as Northern Ireland’s special envoy to the US Trevor Ringland, who will give a speech on Foreign Direct Investment and panel sessions on cyber security, innovation in Northern Ireland, creative industries, financial services, foreign direct investment and women in business in Northern Ireland.