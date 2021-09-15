What the papers say – September 15

Potential pandemic restrictions dominate the national papers, though there is still space for medical reaction to a star’s controversial take on Covid vaccines.

The Daily Express calls Boris Johnson “Mr Sensible” in its headline, with the paper saying the Prime Minister has flagged increasing measures to halt a coronavirus resurgence in England this winter.

The PM is considering the threat of mandatory facemasks in public and vaccine passports as a last resort, Metro and the Daily Mirror report.

That story is also covered by the Daily Mail, the i and The Daily Telegraph, with those papers saying Mr Johnson will take whatever action is necessary including bringing in a fourth lockdown.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Spectre of winter lockdown returns'

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned the PM to “go hard and go early” with pandemic restrictions this winter if cases begin to surge, according to The Times.

Wednesday's TIMES: 'Go hard, go early' to curb winter crisis Johnson told

The Guardian reports Sage experts have said failing to implement a “basket of measures” could lead to between 2,000 and 7,000 hospital admissions with Covid each day in England next month, in a story also covered by The Independent.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 15 September 2021: Act urgently or face up to 7,000 a day in hospital, scientists tell PM

And “NHS heroes” of the pandemic have been praised by the Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham at The Sun‘s Who Cares Wins awards, the paper says.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince William and Becks reunite at Sun's glittering awards to honour heroic Brits.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the Government has been “forced to delay” imposing checks on EU goods entering the UK until mid-2022 as it tries to stop Brexit from “exacerbating supply chain problems”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 15 September

And “Nicki’s talking a load of knackers”, according to the headline in the Daily Star, which says chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has criticised US singer Nicki Minaj for sharing a story about a man who allegedly became impotent after receiving a Covid vaccine.