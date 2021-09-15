Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / Music

Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account while celebrating engagement

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 3.37am
Britney Spears said she wanted to take a break from social media after deactivating her Instagram account (PA)
Britney Spears said she wanted to take a break from social media after deactivating her Instagram account.

The newly engaged pop superstar, 39, had been using Instagram to share updates with fans amid her conservatorship battle.

It was on the platform Spears announced on Sunday she was set to marry partner Sam Asghari.

After deactivating her account, the singer posted on Twitter to say she will not be away from Instagram for long.

She said: “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Spears’s decision to deactivate her Instagram account comes ahead of another hearing in the conservatorship that controls her life and career.

Her father, Jamie, oversees her multimillion dollar estate but agreed to step down after months of pressure from the singer, who demanded he be removed from the role.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now engaged (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In a stunning move earlier this month, lawyers for Jamie filed a petition at the court in Los Angeles asking a judge to consider terminating the conservatorship.

The judge now has to rule on the request. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

Spears announced her engagement to Iranian-born actor and fitness instructor Asghari, 27, after almost five years of dating.

