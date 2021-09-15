Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / UK & World

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles off east coast, South Korea says

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 6.04am Updated: September 15 2021, 6.31am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech earlier this month. The North first two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months.

The two ballistic missiles launched from a site in central North Korea flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Wednesday afternoon, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The statement said South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing more details about the launches.

North Korea Military Parade
Pyongyang also showed off its military power in a parade last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Japan’s coast guard confirmed the objects landed outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone in the waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. No ships or aircraft reported damage, the Coast Guard said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga castigated Pyongyang over the incident, saying: “The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous.

“The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies.”

The North’s resumption of testing activity is likely an attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over the diplomatic freeze after its leader Kim Jong Un failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the presidency of Donald Trump.

North Korea ended a year-long pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new US administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and gaining concessions.

Koreas Tensions
People in Seoul watch a TV report about North Korea’s long-range cruise missiles tests on Monday (Lee Jin-man/AP)

On Monday, North Korea said it had tested a newly-developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. North Korea’s state media described the missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance”, implying they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

Talks between the US and North Korea have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility.

Mr Kim’s government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

