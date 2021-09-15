Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tensions rise as North and South Korea test rival missiles hours apart

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 9.13am Updated: September 15 2021, 11.58am
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missiles with file image, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a newly developed missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missiles with file image, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a newly developed missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The rival Koreas have test-launched ballistic missiles hours apart in a display of military assets amid a faltering diplomatic push to strip North Korea of its nuclear programme.

South Korea’s presidential office said it conducted its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test on Wednesday afternoon. It said a domestically built missile fired from a 3,000-ton submarine flew a set distance before hitting a designated target.

The statement said the weapon is expected to help Seoul deter potential external threats, boost its self-defence and promote peace on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea's test-fires its first underwater-launched ballistic missile from a submarine
South Korea test-fires its first underwater-launched ballistic missile (South Korea Defence Ministry via AP)

The test followed two short-range North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea’s military, which in turn came after Pyongyang said on Monday that it had fired a newly developed cruise missile in its first weapons test in six months.

Experts say the North Korean launches showed it is pressing ahead with its arms build-up while trying to apply pressure on the US to resume stalled nuclear talks.

It is not usual for South Korea to publicly disclose high-profile weapons tests that some experts say could provoke the North unnecessarily. Observers say President Moon Jae-in’s government, which has been actively pursuing reconciliation with North Korea, may be responding to criticism that it is too soft on its neighbour.

Japan Koreas Tensions
A TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Koji Sasahara/AP)

South Korea’s military said the North Korean missiles, launched from central North Korea on Wednesday, flew about 500 miles before landing in water between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches, while highlighting the destabilising impact of North Korea’s illicit weapons programme, did not pose an immediate threat to “US personnel or territory, or to our allies”.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said: “The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous.

Koreas Tensions
A South Korean news report about North Korea’s missiles (Lee Jin-man/AP)

“The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies.”

Japan’s coastguard said no ships or aircraft reported damage from the missiles.

Wednesday’s launches were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar North Korea from engaging in any ballistic missile activities, but the council does not typically issue fresh sanctions on Pyongyang when it launches short-range missiles.

Yoshihide Suga
Yoshihide Suga (Kim Kyung-Hoon/AP)

On Monday, North Korea said it had tested a new cruise missile twice over the weekend. State media described it as a “strategic weapon of great significance”, implying it was developed with the intent to carry nuclear warheads.

According to North Korean accounts, the missile demonstrated an ability to hit targets 930 miles away, putting all of Japan and US military installations there within reach.

The North Korean missile tests came as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with Mr Moon and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear negotiations with the North.

