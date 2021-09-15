Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / UK & World

‘Super humble’ Romelu Lukaku offers more than just goals, says Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 12.31pm Updated: September 15 2021, 2.13pm
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, has been praised as much for his attitude as his goals at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Romelu Lukaku’s communication skills can be just as important to Chelsea as his goals, believes Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku shook off three defenders to head his fourth goal in as many Chelsea games as the Blues edged out Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Tuchel’s men started their Champions League defence with a hard-fought win to open their Group H account, with £98million recruit Lukaku again on the score sheet.

While Lukaku’s sheer finishing power tops his list of enviable attributes, Chelsea boss Tuchel also hailed the 28-year-old’s down-to-earth approach.

“He was the type of player and profile we were missing,” said Tuchel.

“But he’s also super humble, he loves football, he loves to train and he’s such a good communicator in the dressing room.

“He is always open to everybody and that creates a certain energy and atmosphere that we are proud of. That’s what we believe in.”

Lukaku’s drive for self-improvement is underscored by his ability to speak at least seven different languages.

The Belgium striker has pushed himself to improve his communication both on and off the field, and his football has doubtless benefited.

Tuchel has been an immediate fan of the way the former Anderlecht prospect conducts himself, with Chelsea unbeaten in the Premier League and now adding a win in Europe.

The Blues capitalised on a burgeoning squad spirit en route to lifting last season’s Champions League under Tuchel, and the German boss is determined to maintain that positive mood.

“The atmosphere and the spirit took us very far last year and we want to have it again,” said Tuchel.

“Romelu loves Chelsea and knows what this club is all about.

“That makes a real difference and, at the same time, there’s no talk from a coach or no video in the world that can have the same impact on a player or a team as decisive goals.”

