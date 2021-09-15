Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Jordan Henderson says Simon Kjaer has ‘the respect and admiration of everyone’

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 2.13pm
Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer was one of the first to reach Christian Eriksen after his collapse (Mike Egerton/PA)
Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer was one of the first to reach Christian Eriksen after his collapse (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Henderson has told Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer he has “the respect and admiration of everyone in football” for the part he played in saving team-mate Christian Eriksen’s life.

The Liverpool captain will go head to head with the 32-year-old AC Milan defender in the Champions League on Wednesday evening a little more than three months since Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s 1-0 defeat by Finland in their opening group game at the Euro 2020 finals.

In a series of tweets referring to his programme notes for the Milan game, England midfielder Henderson said: “I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what that experience was like for the Denmark players and I’m hugely relieved that Christian continues to make a recovery, but as a captain I couldn’t help but be impressed by the way Simon conducted himself and led his team.

“I have seen that @UEFA have given Simon and the Denmark medical team the President’s Award, and that is both fitting and deserved.

“But I hope Simon also knows that he has the respect and admiration of everyone in football for what he did that night.”

Eriksen, 29, collapsed during the first half of the game at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12.

Kjaer was one of the first players to reach his team-mate and perform first aid as medics rushed to Eriksen’s assistance, working to resuscitate him on the pitch before taking him to hospital, where he was fitted with a heart-starting device.

The Inter Milan playmaker has since undergone extensive tests and continues to be monitored. He was able to travel to Italy last month to visit his club’s training ground.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]