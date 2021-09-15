Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘State of the art’ billion-pound warship towed from base for engine fit

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 2.48pm
HMS Daring being towed from Portsmouth Naval Base (Ben Mitchell/PA)
A billion-pound Royal Navy warship has been towed from its home base for a multi-million pound engine refit which, with other maintenance, has left it stuck alongside for four years.

HMS Daring was watched by members of the public as it left Portsmouth Naval Base for its journey to the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead where the power improvement plan (PIP) upgrade will take place.

All six of the Type 45 air defence destroyers are set to undergo the replacement of their power and propulsion systems which have failed in some of the ships in the class of vessels which the navy has described as “state of the art”.

HMS Daring being towed from Portsmouth Naval Base for the multi-million pound engine refit (Ben Mitchell/PA)

It is understood that Daring is being towed to Birkenhead as this is the most efficient method and best value for money.

The upgrade is expected to be completed by 2023. Daring was last at sea in 2017 for patrols in the Gulf as part of Operation Kipion.

During the deployment, Daring travelled 50,000 miles, visiting 12 countries and undertook 20 patrols of the Bab-al-Mandeb strait to reassure merchant vessels and keep the sea lanes open for trade.

In July 2021, HMS Defender, which was at the centre of a diplomatic row with Russia following a voyage off the Crimean peninsula, was the only vessel of the class without an issue.

HMS Daring under tow from Portsmouth Naval Base (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood suggested at the time that the situation was “operationally unacceptable”.

The other five Type 45s were alongside for planned maintenance or because of problems developed at sea.

HMS Diamond suffered a mechanical issue with its engine forcing it to temporarily abandon its deployment with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

HMS Daring returns to Portsmouth Naval Base
HMS Daring returning to Portsmouth Naval Base in 2017 following its nine-month deployment to the Gulf (Ben Mitchell/PA)

It has now returned to sea after six weeks alongside to rejoin Defender and the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

As well as Daring, Duncan is undergoing “deep maintenance”, Dauntless has been upgraded and is due to return to sea for trials this year and Dragon is undergoing “planned maintenance”.

