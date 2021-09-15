Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

UN urges moratorium on use of AI threatening human rights

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 3.05pm
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The UN is calling for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence technology that poses a serious risk to human rights, including face-scanning systems that track people in public spaces.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said that countries should expressly ban AI applications that did not comply with international human rights law.

Applications that should be prohibited included government “social scoring” systems that judge people based on their behaviour and certain AI-based tools that categorise people into clusters by ethnicity or gender for example.

AI-based technologies could be a force for good but they could also “have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people’s human rights,” Ms Bachelet said in a statement.

Her comments came with a new UN report examining how countries and businesses have rushed into applying AI systems that affect people’s lives and livelihoods without setting up proper safeguards to prevent discrimination and other harms.

She did not call for an outright ban of facial recognition technology, but said governments should halt the scanning of people’s features in real time until they can show the technology is accurate, will not discriminate and meets certain privacy and data protection standards.

While countries were not mentioned by name in the report, China in particular has been among the countries who have rolled out facial recognition technology — particularly as part of surveillance in the western region of Xinjiang, where many of its minority Uighurs live.

The report also voiced concern about tools that try to deduce people’s emotional and mental states by analysing their facial expressions or body movements, saying such technology was susceptible to bias, misinterpretation and lacked scientific basis.

“The use of emotion recognition systems by public authorities, for instance for singling out individuals for police stops or arrests or to assess the veracity of statements during interrogations, risks undermining human rights, such as the rights to privacy, to liberty and to a fair trial,” the report said.

The report’s recommendations echo the thinking of many political leaders in Western democracies, who hope to tap into AI’s economic and societal potential while addressing growing concerns about the reliability of tools that can track and profile individuals and make recommendations about who gets access to jobs, loans and educational opportunities.

Microsoft logo
Microsoft and other US tech giants are backing efforts to set limits on the riskiest uses (Niall Carson/PA)

European regulators have already taken steps to rein in the riskiest AI applications. Proposed regulations outlined by European Union officials this year would ban some uses of AI, such as real-time scanning of facial features, and tightly control others that could threaten people’s safety or rights.

US president Joe Biden’s administration has voiced similar concerns about such applications, although it has not yet outlined a detailed approach to curtailing them.

A newly formed group called the Trade and Technology Council, jointly led by American and European officials, has sought to collaborate on developing shared rules for AI and other tech policy.

Efforts to set limits on the riskiest uses have been backed by Microsoft and other US tech giants who hope to guide the rules affecting the technology they have helped to build.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]