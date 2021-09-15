Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Holding to retire from cricket commentary – reports

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 6.11pm
Michael Holding has announced his retirement from commentary, it has been widely reported.

Former West Indies paceman Holding, known as the ‘Whispering Death’, played 60 Tests and 102 one-day internationals, claiming 391 wickets before moving behind the microphone following his retirement from playing in 1987.

Speaking to a radio talk show in Barbados last April, Holding, now 67, had indicated he “cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age”.

Reacting to the news, former England captain Michael Vaughan, himself a pundit, wrote on Twitter: “Michael Holding is a legendary bowler .. Commentator.. Campaigner.. but even more so a GREAT guy who will be sorely missed around the Comm boxes.. Happy retirement Mikie.”

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Holding filled a rain delay during England’s first home Test of 2020 with a passionate call to arms against racism.

Earlier this year, Holding’s new book was published ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’, a sober, densely-researched account of racial discrimination, partially told through discussions with leading athletes including Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry, Michael Johnson and Naomi Osaka.

