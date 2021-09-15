Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Real Betis boss Pellegrini recalls working with Joe Hart ahead of Celtic clash

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 8.51pm
Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini (pictured) recalls working with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart (John Walton/PA)
Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini (pictured) recalls working with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart (John Walton/PA)

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini fondly recalled working with Joe Hart as he prepared for Thursday’s Europa League game against Celtic in Spain.

The Chilean was manager of Manchester City between 2013 and 2016 when the Hoops goalkeeper was England number one and at the top of his trade at the Etihad Stadium.

Pellegrini was impressed with Hart’s attitude when he lost his place to former Romania stopper Costel Pantilimon in the 2013/14 season before winning it back to help City end up Premier League champions.

Asked about 34-year-old Hart, who joined Ange Postecoglou’s side in the summer from Tottenham – after playing for various other teams like Torino, West Ham and Burnley – the Real Betis manager said: “I have many good memories because at that moment he was the England goalkeeper.

“We worked together for three years. We won the title. At some point for some reason, he had to go on the bench for three or four games, but he was working even from the bench.

“He increased the work and was talking with the goalkeeper who replaced him, trying to improve everything he did.

“At that moment he showed himself a team player. He was number one in England because he is a very good goalkeeper.

“He is a great person so I was very happy and fortunate to work with him during those years.”

Pellegrini insists he has “all the respect for Celtic – a great team” as he looks to get off to a winning start in their Group G fixture following their 2-1 LaLiga win over Granada on Monday.

The former River Plate, Real Madrid and West Ham United boss, among others, said: “We are prepared to play our best game here at home.

“For the first three points, they are very important to continue this competition.

“It is the merit of last year that we managed to qualify for European competition to be able to play in the Europa League.

“To have that mentality of getting used to being in two different competitions – we ended Monday with a good victory against Granada – and now we have to prepare ourselves mentally in trying to qualify for the next stage in this Europa League with our performances on the field.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier