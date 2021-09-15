Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Grealish earns Pep Guardiola praise after Man City hit Leipzig for six

By Press Association
September 15 2021, 11.37pm Updated: September 15 2021, 11.45pm
Jack Grealish earned Pep Guardiola’s praise after the win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of record signing Jack Grealish after an impressive Champions League debut in Manchester City’s remarkable 6-3 victory over 10-man Leipzig.

The £100million summer recruit scored a superb goal and created another as City won a thrilling end-to-end Group A opener at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

“Hopefully it can be the first of many,” said City manager Guardiola. “I’ve had the feeling every day he is playing better and I’m pretty sure they will be even better in the future.

“His contribution was high and I am delighted for his game.”

Grealish crossed from a corner for Nathan Ake to head in the opener and City doubled their advantage courtesy of a Nordi Mukiele own goal.

Christopher Nkunku began Leipzig’s fightback with the first of a brilliant hat-trick but City always kept the visitors at arm’s length.

Riyad Mahrez added City’s third from the penalty spot and Grealish curled in a fine effort after Nkunku’s second.

Jack Grealish (centre) celebrates after scoring Manchester City's fourth goal
Nkunku completed his treble to give Leipzig hope but Joao Cancelo claimed the hosts’ fifth and the sending off of former City defender Angelino all but ended the contest. City substitute Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the scoring late on.

“I’m delighted and happy and thankful for these incredible players,” said Guardiola. “It was a real tough game.

“Leipzig play like all or nothing. They are able to create chances and they attack you so much. You cannot defend spaces inside. It is so difficult and they did well.

“But the first game at home is so important to win. We scored a lot of goals and in the last three games we have scored 16.

Joao Cancelo (second left) celebrates with his Manchester City team-mates after scoring the fifth goal
“For the fans that is nice to give them. Now we rest and think of Southampton.”

City did not buy a striker in the summer following the departure of Sergio Aguero but Guardiola would not comment on whether the number of goals being scored vindicated that position.

He said: “The moment we lose and don’t score people will say, ‘Why not buy a striker?’. I know how it is.

“But we have an outstanding squad and I will always be grateful.”

Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch felt his side were cut open too easily.

The American said: “It was a spectacle tonight – perhaps a little bit too much of a spectacle. Man City always found the right response to our good periods straight away.

“We played well in the second half but in the end we weren’t good enough as we conceded too many goals.”

